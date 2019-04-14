…Because I am not a citizen of the State of Israel, do not pay taxes or send my children into the military, and because I respect the democratic right of Israelis to determine their own future, I am considering anew what I personally can do from America to help Israelis who believe as I believe in a progressive, Jewish and democratic Israel to fulfill the vision of a democratic and Jewish state as articulated in Israel’s Declaration of Independence.
Paul( Shaul) R Feinberg said:
John— an energy hug is what I can manage from Har Adar, overlooking Congregation Mevaseret tzion!
Your wonderful support over the years, along with the generous buttressing of so many liberal, pluralistic, Zionist missions are your continuing calls- to- action! You rightly proclaim the uncompromising heightened allegience of Reform, Liberal , Progressive constituents of ours, world wide, particularly North America to Israel.
With heartfelt gratitude John,… prayers for good health , with loved ones near by. I look forward to seeing you soon again in Israel
Khag Sameakh!
Shaul