As Israel prepares to go to the polls, it is likely that PM Netanyahu will form the most extremist right-wing government in Israel’s history. His pledge over the weekend to annex the West Bank and foreclose the possibility of a two state solution thus compromising the Zionist dream of a Jewish majority democratic state in the Land of Israel ought to provoke despair in the hearts of every lover of the Zionist dream and enterprise.

There are two ways for liberal American Jews to support the liberal democratic Jewish State of Israel that we believe in. First, we need to work with groups on the ground in Israel that support pluralism, human rights, a shared society, and Israel’s democratic institutions. The Association of Reform Zionists of America (ARZA) is the counterpart to the Israel Movement for Reform and Progressive Judaism (IMPJ). Through ARZA we Reform American Jews must give our full emotional, financial, and political support.

