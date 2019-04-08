As Israel prepares to go to the polls, it is likely that PM Netanyahu will form the most extremist right-wing government in Israel’s history. His pledge over the weekend to annex the West Bank and foreclose the possibility of a two state solution thus compromising the Zionist dream of a Jewish majority democratic state in the Land of Israel ought to provoke despair in the hearts of every lover of the Zionist dream and enterprise.
There are two ways for liberal American Jews to support the liberal democratic Jewish State of Israel that we believe in. First, we need to work with groups on the ground in Israel that support pluralism, human rights, a shared society, and Israel’s democratic institutions. The Association of Reform Zionists of America (ARZA) is the counterpart to the Israel Movement for Reform and Progressive Judaism (IMPJ). Through ARZA we Reform American Jews must give our full emotional, financial, and political support.
Alan Londy said:
I agree with your posting. But, what will our financial support actually do to promote our values? How does ARZA make a difference? I financially support it but what impact does it have. I think that articulating how it would directly impact the issues that we are concerned about would be helpful in promoting it.
rabbijohnrosove said:
Alan – good question. I will write another blog explaining how financial support for ARZA/IMPJ helps to build the Israel movement and support for J Street helps elect candidates that are for two states for two peoples.