Mika Almog is Shimon Peres’ granddaughter – her video, here in English but she made one in Hebrew as well, is a direct challenge to PM Netanyahu which she calls “Bring it on!”
It is 3 minutes and reflects not only her disgust of the Prime Minister and his racist egotistical politics, but the desire of so many Israelis to chart a new future with a new Prime Minister.
Watch it and share it with your lists.
Claudia Sobral said:
Thanks John. i make her words my words to the despicable being in the White House. The message is exactly the same. i just hope that she recorded in Hebrew and Arabic