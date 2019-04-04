Mika Almog is Shimon Peres’ granddaughter – her video, here in English but she made one in Hebrew as well, is a direct challenge to PM Netanyahu which she calls “Bring it on!”

It is 3 minutes and reflects not only her disgust of the Prime Minister and his racist egotistical politics, but the desire of so many Israelis to chart a new future with a new Prime Minister.

Watch it and share it with your lists.