Anyone who knows Congressman Adam Schiff recognizes the quality of the man, his intelligence, dignity, integrity, and seriousness as a public servant. Modest, refined, distinguished, thoughtful, and professional – these are the adjectives that immediately come to mind when I think of him.

See my blog at The Times of Israel – https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/in-defense-of-congressman-adam-schiff-against-an-immoral-president/