Member of Knesset Stav Shaffir (Israel Labor Party), the youngest parliament member in Israel’s history, entered public life after her leading role in the 2011 social justice movement, Israel’s largest-ever, cross-party protest, mobilizing hundreds of thousands of Israelis to take to the streets and set up protest camps throughout the country.

Shaffir is now serving her second term in the Knesset and is known for her relentless fight against the corrupt use of taxpayer money. She successfully exposed and blocked, for the first time in Israel, the massive use of government funds for political purposes.

A former journalist, Stav studied for her master’s degree in Philosophy and History of Science and Ideas at Tel Aviv University and holds a BA in Journalism and Sociology from City University of London, where she was the recipient of the Olive Tree Program scholarship for conflict resolution.

This video was likely released to the American Jewish community in advance of Stav’s appearance at the AIPAC Policy Conference, March 24-26 in Washington, D.C. She explains here, and hopefully she will do the same before the AIPAC thousands, why PM Netanyahu does NOT represent the vast majority of Israelis.