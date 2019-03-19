I had the unusual pleasure this week of welcoming into my synagogue ten young Japanese men and women scholars of Judaism, Jewish history, Zionism, anti-Semitism, and Jewish thought. Their biographies are all impressive and frankly, I was stunned by the depth and breadth of their intellectual and academic concerns and interests.
florenerozen said:
Dear Rabbi,
If you get a chance, read the Jews and the Japanese by ben-Dasan.
I was a cross cultural consultant to Japanese firms for ten years and was given the book by one of the participants. Interesting. Did not really know if the author was Jewish or Japanese.
See you!
Florene
