On Wednesday, Orly Erez-Likovsky, the head of IRAC’s legal department, went before the Israel Central Elections Commission and argued in favor of disqualifying the candidacies of Michael Ben Ari and Itamar Ben Gvir, candidates who view themselves as Rabbi Kahane’s heirs, and who are running in the elections for the 21st Knesset. The shameful decision made by the Commission will not discourage us, and we will be submitting a petition to Israel’s Supreme Court later this week.

Posted by Rabbi Joshua Weinberg, VP of Israel and Reform Zionism of the Union for Reform Judaism

