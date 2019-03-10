I understand that AIPAC’s purpose has been to support whatever position the government of the State of Israel advocates, but there comes a time when we American Jews must stand for our liberal Jewish values (the vast majority of American Jews support a two-state solution) because only through a two-state solution can Israel remain a majority Jewish state and a democracy in which all its citizens, Jewish and Palestinian-Arab, have equal rights. This is a foundational principle articulated in Israel’s own Declaration of Independence.

For my full statement go to my blog at the Times of Israel

https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/the-politicization-of-israel-by-the-republican-party-and-aipac/

