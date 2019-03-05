This week I received an email announcement of an 8-minute animated video created by a group of 12-year old students at a local middle school, one of whom is an upcoming bar mitzvah at my synagogue. The film is based on an interview of an Auschwitz survivor, Erika Jacoby, who tells her story. The students created the visuals.

The film is astounding in its own right, beautifully executed and moving to watch, and even more so given that it was created by very young Jewish and non-Jewish students.

Given the diminishing and aging community of Holocaust survivors, we in the Jewish world have worried how younger generations of Jews would come to understand and regard the Holocaust and its significance in Jewish history.

This film ends on a vision of hope and is worth seeing.

To read more and find the link to the vimeo go to my blog at the Times of Israel –

https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/young-people-remembering-holocaust-survivors/

