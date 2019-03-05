Yes – there has been an increase in anti-Semitic comments on the far left and extreme right. But it’s important to acknowledge that there is no organized political movement of anti-Semitism in America today despite the rise in anti-Semitic incidents (e.g. Charlottesville and Pittsburgh and the comments, far less frightening, from Congresswoman Omar). This doesn’t mean we shouldn’t call it out when we see it, but America is not Europe and certainly not pre-WWII Germany. The state of American Jewry today also is nothing like it was in the 1920s-1940s in the US. Jews have successfully integrated into virtually every profession, business, academia, and social circle in America.