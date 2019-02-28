“The Reform Movement strongly condemns the recent initiative of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to bring loyalists of racist Rabbi Meir Kahane into the Knesset. Those who espouse an ideology of hate, intolerance, and incite violence have no place in the Jewish State let alone in her government.” — The Reform Movement released a new statement this morning on Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Initiative to Bring the Racist Otzma Yehudit Party into the Government.

For full statement, go to – https://bit.ly/2Xxa1Yi

