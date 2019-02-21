If people hold the State of Israel to an unfair standard of behavior that they don’t hold for any other nation, and if they believe that Israel does not have the right to exist, that is anti-Jewish. If, however, someone is critical of policies of the State of Israel while supporting its legitimacy and right to exist as a Jewish state, that is not anti-Jewish.

To read more go to my blog at the Times of Israel – https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/why-a-one-state-solution-is-anti-jewish/

