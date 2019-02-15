Reviewed by Philip K. Jason – December 26, 2018

This is an excellent review by Philip K Jason of a thoughtful, nuanced, open-hearted, and challenging book that every American Jew and Israeli ought to read.

Dr. Mnookin, a Harvard Law Professor and expert in conflict resolution, describes accurately and expansively the stresses and strains on American Jews today and discusses the opportunities to confront these challenges creatively and with a fresh approach. He challenges historical models of Jewish identity in light of diminishing observance and knowledge of Judaism, widening polarities in the American Jewish community and State of Israel, a rising rate of intermarriage, and raising children to be positively identified Jews.

For those living in Los Angeles, I will be in dialogue with Dr. Mnookin on Monday evening, March 4 at 7:00 PM at Chevalier’s Book Store, 126 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004.

Read – https://bit.ly/2TQ0HfX

