Read Ariel Paz-Sawicki’s entire blog – It begins and ends below – the middle is important!
“The U.S. decision to pull out of Syria is a disaster for The Kurds and for Syria. It’s also bad for the U.S. and for Israel. Before this happens, we must raise our voices and call upon the Trump administration to cancel this decision before it is too late. ….
As an Israeli-American liberal Jew, there are few causes I wholeheartedly sympathize with more than that of the Syrian Kurds. As a Jew, I support the right of the Kurdish people to self-determination, to finally achieve the independence they had been seeking for a century. As a liberal, I am deeply moved by the attempt to implement ideals of feminism, ethnic inclusion and ecological sustainability in Rojava. As an Israeli, I am rooting for our natural allies – the Kurds – to rise into freedom. And as an American, I demand that our alliances – and our word – be worth the paper they are written on.”
