I have posted before intermittently in a couple of pieces on the Times of Israel Blog, but today’s blog is the first under my own “banner.” It seems fitting that I’m beginning this new chapter of my writing because in six months I’ll be closing a long chapter when I retire from the congregational rabbinate after serving three congregations in three cities (San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles) over the last forty years – the last thirty in my current congregation at Temple Israel of Hollywood.

For full article click – https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/anticipating-retirement/

Advertisements