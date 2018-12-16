Dear Blog friend and reader:

I want to share some exciting news with you.

As many of you know, I have been a regular blogger at this, my own wordpress blog site, since 2012. I will continue to post here whenever I have something to share with you.

However, I am pleased to announce that I have been invited to be a blogger at the “Times of Israel Blog” (TOI) which will enable me to reach a far greater audience throughout the Jewish world and State of Israel than I now enjoy.

Whenever I post at the Times of Israel I will send you a notice through this blog site and include a direct link to the TOI blog that I post there.

I will no longer be blogging at the Los Angeles Jewish Journal.

There will be times when I post a blog only here on my own site and not at the Times of Israel.

So – stay tuned.

John

