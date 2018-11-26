For the boomer and older demographics, this is a GREAT series and, I would add that it’s wonderful for younger people too if you want to understand your aging parents.
Alan Arkin and Michael Douglas are superb individually and together. Chuck Lorre writes in virtually everything significant related to aging.
You might not want to watch a sit-com/drama that deals with the last years of one’s life as it can spark a depressive state, but “The Kominsky Method” isn’t like that. It’s highly entertaining and real. My wife and I kept nodding “Yes – that’s exactly right” throughout.
panacam said:
Love this show!
Donna said:
Agree! I binge watched 8 episodes a few days ago. loved it.