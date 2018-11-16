[My op-ed appeared today in The Times of Israel Blog – link below]

In last week’s mid-term elections, we learned a lot about the state of our divided nation. We in the American-Jewish community learned a lot about ourselves as well.

For many of us, the choice this year was different than in previous elections. The fact that it came only days after the worst attack on our community in US history made it deeply personal. The Pittsburgh massacre brought home to us, in the most dramatic way possible, that President Trump’s racism, constant lying and demonization of minorities, women, asylum seekers, Muslims and immigrants in general also have direct consequences for us as Jews.

https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/at-ballot-box-in-new-poll-american-jews-reject-trumps-policies-and-ideology/

