28 Sunday Oct 2018

Zichronam livracha! May the memory of these righteous souls be a blessing.
Zichronam livracha! May the memory of the righteous be a blessing.
28 Sunday Oct 2018
Zichronam livracha! May the memory of these righteous souls be a blessing.
Zichronam livracha! May the memory of the righteous be a blessing.
Marsha Pinson said:
Thank you. Their names should be on all of our lips.
Jennifer Morady said:
With a heart full of sadness and yet, still hopeful. Thank you for this morning’s prayer vigil, your words brought us comfort. A big hug, Jennifer & Claude
>