“Make the lie big, make it simple, keep saying it, and eventually they will believe it.” Adolf Hitler

“The most brilliant propagandist technique will yield no success unless one fundamental principle is borne in mind constantly – it must confine itself to a few points and repeat them over and over.” Joseph Goebbels

“Naturally the common people don’t want war. But after all, it is the leaders of the country who determine policy, and it is always a simple matter to drag the people along, whether it is a democracy, or a fascist dictatorship, or a parliament or a communist dictatorship. All you have to do is to tell them that they are being attacked, and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger, It works the same in any country.” Hermann Goering

“See, in my line of work you got to keep repeating things over and over and over again for the truth to sink in, to kind of catapult the propaganda.” George W. Bush

“Lies can run a mile before the truth gets its track shoes on.” Reverend Al Sharpton’s mother

“If you wish to establish a lie, mix a little truth with it.” Zohar, Numbers 161a

“Even a lie is a psychic fact.” Carl Jung

Advertisements