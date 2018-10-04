“Our masters taught: Some used to say, ‘Happy our youth which has not disgraced our old age.’ ….Others used to say, ‘Happy our old age which has atoned for our youth.’”
– Babylonian Talmud, Sukkah 53a
Advertisements
04 Thursday Oct 2018
Posted American Politics and Life, Ethics, Social Justice, Women's Rightsin
“Our masters taught: Some used to say, ‘Happy our youth which has not disgraced our old age.’ ….Others used to say, ‘Happy our old age which has atoned for our youth.’”
– Babylonian Talmud, Sukkah 53a
Mitzi Schwarz said:
What calming and wise words does the Talmud have for all of us women, men and children who are speaking up and out about the abuse we’ve suffered at the hands of the “Bart” Kavanaughs of the world?