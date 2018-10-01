“A strong nation, like a strong person, can afford to be gentle, firm, thoughtful, and restrained. It can afford to extend a helping hand to others. It is a weak nation, like a weak person, that must behave with bluster and boasting and rashness and other signs of insecurity.”
-Jimmy Carter, 39th US President, Nobel laureate (b. 1 Oct 1924)
