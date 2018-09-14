Former Ambassador Martin Indyk writes in The Atlantic…
“The Day Israeli-Palestinian Peace Seemed Within Reach: Perhaps when Mahmoud Abbas, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Donald Trump leave the scene, it will be time to try again. Perhaps then someone will dig up the video of that magical day in September 1993, when peace seemed within reach, and when an American president promised Israelis and Palestinians “the quiet miracle of a normal life.”
theatlantic.com
Twenty-five years after the Oslo Accords were signed, the process is…
