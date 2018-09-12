This comes to me from my daughter in-law, Marina Rosove Javor, a major gifts officer of PPLA.

Dr. Leana Wen is the first physician to lead Planned Parenthood in 50 years and an immigrant who came to the US as a political refugee. She is the current Commissioner of Health for the City of Baltimore and this past year she helped lead lawsuits against Trump Administration for unlawfully sabotaging the Affordable Care Act and for cutting teen pregnancy prevention funds.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P8bCLk-eueo&feature=youtu.be