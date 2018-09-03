As good a High Holiday sermon as we might hear anywhere next week! 03 Monday Sep 2018 Posted by rabbijohnrosove in Uncategorized ≈ 1 Comment Do read Bret Stephen’s op-ed in the NY Times about the strained faith of America and the example of John McCain. https://nyti.ms/2oBMLsg Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related
Marsha Pinson said:
A very good message, especially for a People sustained by hope and values. Still I fear that we are in the midst of a perfect storm building because of a reckless, ruthless, self-centered president; plus a spineless, hypocritical, and self-protective Congress; plus a stacked Judiciary, whom the president thinks exists to hurt his enemies. Add in the malevolent attacks on the free press–the “enemies of the people”– and we will need more than hope to prevail and the damage done now could last a very long time.