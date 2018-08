Forgiving those who have wronged us is one of the most difficult things we ever do. It is also one of the most healing.

The Reform Judaism blog excerpted a letter from my book "Why Judaism Matters – Letters of a Liberal Rabbi to His Children and the Millennial Generation" (Publ. Turner-Jewish Lights, 2017) on forgiveness

