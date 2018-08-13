August 13, 2018, The Jewish Forward

This article ought to upset any American Jew who loves Israel and believes in Israeli democracy but is starting to get worried that, as Peter Beinart notes, Trump has emboldened PM Netanyahu and anti-democratic forces in the State of Israel.

Peter reminds us, and I agree wholeheartedly, that we in America need to support those Israelis and Israeli organizations that support democracy and human rights in the Jewish State.

Read more: https://forward.com/opinion/408066/peter-beinart-i-was-detained-at-ben-gurion-airport-because-of-my-beliefs/

