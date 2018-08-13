August 13, 2018, The Jewish Forward
This article ought to upset any American Jew who loves Israel and believes in Israeli democracy but is starting to get worried that, as Peter Beinart notes, Trump has emboldened PM Netanyahu and anti-democratic forces in the State of Israel.
Peter reminds us, and I agree wholeheartedly, that we in America need to support those Israelis and Israeli organizations that support democracy and human rights in the Jewish State.
Read more: https://forward.com/opinion/408066/peter-beinart-i-was-detained-at-ben-gurion-airport-because-of-my-beliefs/
Advertisements
Stanley Davids said:
Thanks, John. Totally intolerable.
Marsha Pinson said:
It upsets me as an American Jew for many reasons, not the least of which is I know Peter and his family, and how devoted they are to America and Israel. And I wonder what did happen to the other people who were detained?