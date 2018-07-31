The Nation-State Law that passed through the Knesset raises important questions about Israeli democracy and the march by the right-wing government of Prime Minister Netanyahu to redefine Israel and change essential elements in Israel’s Declaration of Independence. The founding document of the State of Israel promotes equality, a democratic form of government, and establishes Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people.

This law was unnecessary and, I believe, a political effort by the Prime Minister to shore up his religious right before calling for new elections.

Benard Avishai has written an important piece in the New Yorker (July 20) that is worth reading.

see – https://www.newyorker.com/news/daily-comment/israel-passes-a-law-stating-whats-jewish-about-a-jewish-and-democratic-state

