Nationalism is the belief that your nation should dominate others. It “is inseparable from the desire for power.” A nationalist “thinks solely, or mainly, in terms of competitive prestige … his thoughts always turn on victories, defeats, triumphs and humiliations.” Patriotism involves “devotion to a particular place and a particular way of life, which one … has no wish to force on other people.”

– George Orwell – cited in an article by Peter Beinart “Donald Trump is no Patriot”, July 19, 2018, The Atlantic

