The Jewish Forward July 26, 2018

Like Peter Beinart, I revere Rabbi Jonathan Sacks and have read all his books and wait for the next one. However, as Peter has noted in this important article in detail, Rabbi Sacks has become a victim to his base’s most vocal right-wing critics. His inconsistencies in entering into politics when it serves his orthodox base and condemning rabbinic commentary on contemporary issues when such commentary is politically and contrary to his base, is disheartening.

Though it pains me to read the commentary that Peter made of his own rabbinic model, such commentary is very important in an age in which morality and politics are clearly linked.

See: https://forward.com/opinion/406716/rabbi-jonathan-sacks-has-abdicated-his-moral-responsibility-in-the-age-of/

