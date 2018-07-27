The Jewish Forward July 26, 2018
Like Peter Beinart, I revere Rabbi Jonathan Sacks and have read all his books and wait for the next one. However, as Peter has noted in this important article in detail, Rabbi Sacks has become a victim to his base’s most vocal right-wing critics. His inconsistencies in entering into politics when it serves his orthodox base and condemning rabbinic commentary on contemporary issues when such commentary is politically and contrary to his base, is disheartening.
Though it pains me to read the commentary that Peter made of his own rabbinic model, such commentary is very important in an age in which morality and politics are clearly linked.
See: https://forward.com/opinion/406716/rabbi-jonathan-sacks-has-abdicated-his-moral-responsibility-in-the-age-of/
Rogoff said:
Two homeruns in one week, Rabbi John!
I mourned Peter Beinartâs disappearance from the pages of Haaretz a few years ago â werenât there some controversial pieces he had written that led to that? I donât clearly remember.
Thanks for the article. Are Beinartâs columns easily accessible online? Iâll check.
Love to all,
Mike
theholodoc said:
Rabbi Sacks devolvement from the political sphere is sad, but not a catastrophe for Judaism. Many of us get old and tired, and once hit, choose to retire from the field and leave the fighting for the young, of whom Beinart is one. We all might be better advised to focus on the evildoers rather than our retired heroes. Dr. Bob Newport