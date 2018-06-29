If you are confused-disturbed-wondering why Justice Kennedy retired now – it seems as though it’s a “gift” to Trump from a grateful justice whose son lent Trump more than $1 billion from Deutsche Bank when Trump couldn’t get money from any other bank.
Our corrupt man of the day?
Here’s the opening of this article – read it and decide if you want to know more!
Deutsche also had its own problems with money laundering, particularly money laundering tied to Russia. Days after Trump became President, New York State announced a $425 million fine Deutsche Bank had agreed to pay over a $10 billion Russian money laundering scheme, one of many investigations the bank is still embroiled in.
Judith Kaplan said:
I posted on Facebook soon after the resignation that something was very suspicious. I thought they had something on a family member and low and behold…