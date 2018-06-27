I want you to see a moving and inspirational 8-minute documentary project conceived by two of my congregants, Chris Bubser & Sophie Sartain.

Please watch the sizzle reel. You won’t regret it. And if you are inspired by their activism as I am, please consider a charitable contribution. You won’t regret that either!

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/birddog-nation-documentary–2

Thank you for your consideration.

