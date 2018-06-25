Congressman Adam Schiff spoke to 800 people at Temple Israel of Hollywood on Sunday, June 24 in a program hosted by “Jews United for Democracy and Justice” and “Community Advocates, Inc.” with co-hosts the Jewish Center for Justice, Valley Beth Shalom Synagogue, Temple Israel of Hollywood, Stephen S. Wise Temple, and Leo Baeck Temple.

I introduced the program and was followed by Mel Levine, a former Member of Congress from Los Angeles. Adam Schiff was interviewed by KCRW “Press Play” host Madeline Brand.

Congressman Schiff offers insight into the current state of our democracy and the threats to it posed by the Trump Administration attack on America’s democratic institutions and the press, the Russian investigation, immigration to America, and the significance of the upcoming mid-term elections.

Here is the link to the conversation – https://livestream.com/accounts/1443588/events/8259785/videos/176799010

