This article (published June 20th in the Los Angeles Jewish Journal) is a must-read for any Jew wanting insight into what is going on within the American Jewish community vis a vis the American government and our democratic institutions, the nature of American society vis a vis the political left and right, America Firsters vs Internationalists, the role of Diaspora Jews towards Israel, and the needs of the Jewish community vis a vis the Jewish State.

Steve Windmueller has done us a service in writing this piece.

He is the Rabbi Alfred Gottschalk Emeritus Professor of Jewish Communal Studies at the Jack H. Skirball Campus of HUC-JIR in LA.

See http://jewishjournal.com/analysis/235393/jeffersonian-vs-jacksonian-jews-revisiting-jewish-political-behavior-21st-century/

