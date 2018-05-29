David Leonhardt, NYTimes Op-Ed Columnist writes:

“Two disturbing stories about immigrants have been getting attention in recent days: one, that the federal government has lost track of almost 1,500 immigrant children; and, two, that the Trump administration has begun separating children from their parents at the United States-Mexico border.”

Last week on MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, he discussed the separation of the children of immigrants coming into America who are seeking political asylum in the United States because of a “well-founded fear of persecution” should they return to their countries of origin. One child was reported to be 53 weeks old. In all, close to 1500 children have been taken away from their parents and housed in a military compound.

I have never seen an MSNBC commentator bow his head in confusion, disgust, and moral outrage as I did Chris Hayes. I felt exactly as he did.

Then he called upon all listeners to write to their congressional representatives and protest this callous and outrageously immoral act of cruelty perpetrated by the Trump Administration.

