No objective individual can deny Hamas’ brutality and ultimate intent, but it’s worthwhile to note that despite the Naqba demonstrations each Friday at the Gaza border, that front has been relatively quiet for years. Here is a statement from a former head of Israel’s secret service Shin Bet about the current situation in Gaza:

“In my opinion, reaching an agreement with the Palestinian Authority is an Israeli national interest and we have to aspire to attain it…Since August 25, 2014, all Gazan factions have withheld from shooting into Israel and maintain the state of calm…As we all know, we are witnessing the quietest period we’ve had in two decades.”

–Former Shin Bet chief Yoram Cohen said during a security conference in Herzliya.

