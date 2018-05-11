No objective individual can deny Hamas’ brutality and ultimate intent, but it’s worthwhile to note that despite the Naqba demonstrations each Friday at the Gaza border, that front has been relatively quiet for years. Here is a statement from a former head of Israel’s secret service Shin Bet about the current situation in Gaza:
“In my opinion, reaching an agreement with the Palestinian Authority is an Israeli national interest and we have to aspire to attain it…Since August 25, 2014, all Gazan factions have withheld from shooting into Israel and maintain the state of calm…As we all know, we are witnessing the quietest period we’ve had in two decades.”
–Former Shin Bet chief Yoram Cohen said during a security conference in Herzliya.
Advertisements
elainesoloway said:
Good Morning Rabbi,
I read your blog post with interest because I’ve been upset about Netanyahu’s partnership with Trump. Does this news about Hamas affect that partnership, Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran deal, and Israel’s recent rocket exchange with Syria? Somehow, in my mind, they seem to be connected.
Thanks, Elaine
On Fri, May 11, 2018 at 8:08 AM, Rabbi John Rosove’s Blog wrote:
> rabbijohnrosove posted: “No objective individual can deny Hamas’ brutality > and ultimate intent, but it’s worthwhile to note that despite the Naqba > demonstrations each Friday at the Gaza border, that front has been > relatively quiet for years. Here is a statement from a former head” >