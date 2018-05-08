The following was prepared by J Street

Q&A: This Week’s Iran Deal Deadline, J Street

“[W]ith a key deadline coming up this week, many believe that tomorrow the president will finally make good on his threats — and take action to violate the deal. If that happens, the consequences for Israel’s security, regional stability and US credibility could be dire. The president and his extreme advisers could start us down the path to a nuclear-armed Iran or another disastrous war in the Middle East. To help you better understand the decision the president is taking and what could follow, we’ve prepared the Q&A below.”

http://jstreet.org/qa-this-weeks-iran-deal-deadline/#.WvGPJSMrK8U

