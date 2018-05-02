For those of us watching up close the Prime Minister of Israel over the last number of years, this piece in the Forward is not surprising.
It documents the disdain that PM Netanyahu feels towards American Jews and why the relationship between the current Israeli government and the American Jewish community is so fraught with dissension. The blame/responsibility can be laid at Netanyahu’s feet. For any of us to think otherwise is to be ostriches with our heads in the sand.
“American Jews have always been prepared to forgive any of his shortcomings. This toxic relationship was the work of their love for Benjamin Netanyahu. Another Israeli leader must never again be allowed to use and abuse American Jews in such a way and take the Diaspora for granted.”
Anshel Pfeffer’s ‘Bibi: The Turbulent Life and Times of Benjamin Netanyahu’ is published by Basic Books.
Mitch Gries said:
The LA Times just had a comprehensive review of this book this week. I may even buy Pfeffer’s book.