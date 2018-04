Everything I wrote this morning is true, but there is much more to the equation. This isn’t only a matter about the current tensions and the Friday demonstrations, it’s about the horrible conditions of life in Gaza and how it came to be that way.

Peter Beinart writes in his must-read article in The Forward about all of this – “American Jews Have Abandoned Gaza – And the Truth”.

Read it here – https://forward.com/opinion/399738/american-jews-have-abandoned-gaza-and-the-truth/

