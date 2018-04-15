“Today’s announcement that the 200+ refugees detained in Saharonim for resisting deportation shows that the government’s plan to forcibly deport refugees to Uganda has fallen apart. We call on the government to stop promoting policies for political gain which endanger the lives of asylum seekers.
The Israeli government must adopt real solutions for asylum seekers and stop its abuse of those who seek protection. Israel can and should absorb the asylum seekers who sought protection here by creating a fair migration policy, a functioning asylum system, dispersing the refugee population around the country and investing in South Tel Aviv.”
The Hotline for Refugees and Migrants, ASSAF – Aid Organization for Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Israel, Physicians for Human Rights in Israel, Kav LaOved, the Association for civil rights in Israel (ACRI) and the African Refugee Development Center (ARDC)
