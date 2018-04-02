This is a report from the Hotline for Refugees in Israel regarding the recent positive decision of the Israeli government vis a vis the Sudanese and Eritrean Refugees in Israel.

Human Rights Organizations in Israel in response to the cancellation of the deportation plan

It is symbolic that on the Passover holiday, the holiday of freedom, we were just informed that the State of Israel has cancelled their plan to forcibly deport asylum seekers from Israel to places of danger in Africa. Instead, the government has reached an agreement with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) under which 16,000 asylum seekers will be resettled through the UNHCR to safe countries, and 16,000 will be able to stay in Israel.

We will closely monitor the agreement signed to ensure that all asylum seekers receive status, rights and security in both Israel and other countries.

This could not have happened without the incredible mobilization of the Israeli and international public who joined us in voicing opposition to the deportation. We called for just solutions for asylum seekers and for the residents of South Tel Aviv, and the government heard us loud and clear.

However, it is regrettable that whilst the world is facing the greatest refugee crisis since World War II, Israel has not taken more responsibility for those who turned to us and sought protection here.

Hotline for Refugees and Migrants, ASSAF – Aid Organization for Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Israel, Physicians for Human Rights – Israel, Kav LaOved, Amnesty International – Israel, The Association for Civil Rights in Israel and ARDC – African Refugee Development Center

