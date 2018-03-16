Given the daily chaos, firings and mania in the Trump White House, the loss of solid Republican seats in special elections around the country, the investigation focusing more and more on Trump and his business dealings, and the disturbed nature of the man who sits in the Oval Office, the words of one of our nation’s founding generation are apt for us now – and a warning:

“If tyranny and oppression come to this land, it will be in the guise of fighting a foreign enemy.”

-James Madison, fourth US president (16 Mar 1751-1836)

