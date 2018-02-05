I sent this letter to the White House this morning (February 5)
Your tweet about my Congressman is deeply offensive to me as the Senior Rabbi of Temple Israel of Hollywood, one of Los Angeles’ historic congregations.
Permit me to spell out why I am so offended by what you tweeted most recently:
1. Your designation of my Congressman should be “Congressman Schiff” not “Little Adam” – he is a distinguished Representative in the House of Representatives and he has worked long and hard serving not only his district but the nation in various capacities;
2. You have no idea if Congressman Schiff has aspirations for higher office because he has never said anything of the kind and for you to dismiss him on the basis of ambition speaks more about you than him;
3. You call him a “liar.” I have known Congressman Schiff for many years and he is the opposite of how you characterize him. I suspect you don’t know him at all. He is measured in speech and thought and only speaks specifically when he has the objective facts.
4. You demean not only my Congressman in the way you have tweeted about him but the office of the Presidency when you attack other distinguished leaders for your own personal purposes. I ask you to stop and be the President this country deserves.
Sincerely,
Susan Adler said:
Bravo, John!
Would it help if congregants would write too, referencing your letter?
I have written trump at least 15 times, but have never received any response.
rabbijohnrosove said:
Thank you, Susan: I urge anyone reading this not only to write your protest to the President but copy Congressman Adam’s office in on your protest letter. Adam deserves our support, respect, and admiration. John
On Mon, Feb 5, 2018 at 10:48 AM, Rabbi John Rosove's Blog wrote:
florenerozen said:
Thank you, Rabbi! Adam Schiff and his staff have always been helpful, calm, constructive. Florene >
Mitch Gries said:
John, thank you for sticking up for my Congressman, Adam Schiff. He Does derve our support, respect and admiration.
Eileen Horowitz said:
Bravo!
Eileen "If you don't like something change it. If you can't change it, change your attitude." Maya Angelou
June Abramson Abramson said:
Beautiful letter. If only our so-called President had the sensitivity and moral courage to understand it. G-d help us all. We HAVE to get him removed.
Marilyn Szatmary said:
Yea!!! Great!!! Marilyn
Marsha Pinson said:
WRITE ON!! And thank you!
leila winick said:
Bravo John!
Adam Schiff is responsible, professional, and has more knowledge about the political process than most congressmen today. His moral compass is admirable.