To be alone in shifting wheat / On rocks in the sun / Beneath stirred-up clouds / And singing angels / Audible in the wind.
I’m alone / Like my father/ When he went out / Leaving what he knew / For a place he’d not been / That God would show him.
My father broke my heart / Betrayed me / Stealing me away / Before my mother awoke / To be an offering to his God.
When Mother learned / Her soul passed away / Out of the world.
How she loved me / Filling me / With laughter, love and tears.
Bereft in this field / Compassionate One – Do You hear me / From this arid place / Of snakes and beasts?
From afar / a caravan appears / Camels, men and a girl / Like sticks standing in an oasis / That Isaac does not see.
Sitting still / Meditating in the afternoon sun / Beneath swirling clouds / And singing angels / That he does not hear.
‘Who is that sitting in the field?’ Rebecca asks.
‘My master Isaac, / Your intended one, / Whose seed you will carry / And birth new worlds.’ Eliezer says.
Then she fell from her camel / Shocked and afraid / Onto the hard ground.
She veiled her face / Bowed low her head / Together they entered Sarah’s tent / And Rebecca comforted him.
Poem by Rabbi John Rosove
Bonnie Pastor said:
Beautiful, John! Bonnie