For those interested, the High Holiday sermons for our three rabbis at Temple Israel of Hollywood, Rabbi Michelle Missaghieh, Rabbi Jocee Hudson, and me are available on line at http://www.tioh.org/worship/rabbis/clergystudy.
The Themes of our sermons are as follows:
Rabbi John Rosove’s High Holyday Sermons:
- “Hineni-Here I Am” – Ten Life Strategies – Five Jewish Virtues – One Set of Skills – Rosh Hashanah 5778 (Watch on YouTube )
- “We the People” – Kol Nidre 5778 (Watch on YouTube )
- “This Moment of Reunion – Yizkor Yom Kippur 5778 (Watch on YouTube )
Rabbi Michelle Missaghieh’s High Holyday Sermons:
- “Listening Deeply In a Divided Time” – Rosh Hashanah 5778
- “Communicating in a Fractured World” – Yom Kippur 5778 (Watch on YouTube )
Rabbi Jocee Hudson’s High Holyday Sermons:
- “It’s All Interconnected: Intersectionality in Torah and Today’s Times” – Rosh Hashanah 5778
- “Let Me Lie by Still Waters” – Rosh Hashanah 5778
MICHAEL P. KING said:
Dear Rabbi Rosove,
Lenore and I were electrified by your sermon on Friday night. We talked about it the rest of the evening and even when we got into bed to go to sleep. The next day, we engaged with members of the congregation during the day who wanted to talk about it. At the break fast we attended, it was the focus of the conversation and debate. And, I have sent it to a multitude of my friends.
Even though I heard no one disagree with what you said, some were confused as to whether it was “appropriate” for you to bring up this subject on Kol Nidre. Some could not find the “connective tissue” between the subject matter and Kol Nidre. And some asked, “So, I agree with him, but what can I do about it?”
These might be points to consider for your follow up sermon. I especially would like to know the answer to number three.
If you wanted to stimulate conversation, consider your sermon a success beyond imagination.
It is such a privilege to be member of your shul. You have added great value to my life.
Michael King