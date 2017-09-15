Nothing has changed in the last month with Trump’s extraordinary refusal to condemn all those on the side of the KKK and Neo-Nazis at Charlottesville.

People say Trump isn’t a racist or an anti-Semite. I say that if it walks like a duck, looks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck.

Read this article in the Forward about the American Jewish community decision concerning a pre-High Holiday call scheduled for this morning with Trump.

Our Reform, Conservative, and Reconstructionist movement’s moral decision to boycott this meeting because of Trump’s promotion of the outrageous moral equivalence argument of the haters and those who came to protest the haters.

Read the entire article, but note below the historically low level of support in the Jewish community for Trump and his presidency. Only 11% of Reform Jews support Trump.

“…. While the Orthodox community is fully on board with Trump’s call, other elements of the Jewish community are strongly opposed to participation. This split reflects the broader political divide within the Jewish community, as seen in this week’s American Jewish Committee public opinion survey. The poll found that 71% of Orthodox Jews approve of Trump’s performance as president, compared with 25% of Conservatives, 11% of Reform, 8% of Reconstructionists and 14% of those identifying as “just Jewish.” Orthodox Jews make up an estimated 10% of the American Jewish community.