In watching Steve Bannon dueling with Charlie Rose on 60 Minutes, I was reminded of this famous Yeats poem and wondered what further damage Bannon and his minions will do to the soul of America.

“Things fall apart; the center cannot hold; / Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world. / The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, / And everywhere the ceremony of innocence is drowned; / The best lack all conviction, while the worst are full of passionate intensity.”

William Butler Yeats

Advertisements