This week has yet proved another difficult time for the American dream and the dreamers.

I offer some thoughts by others as an antidote to the hard-heartedness of Donald Trump.

“Compassion, in which all ethics must take root, can only attain its full breadth and depth if it embraces all living creatures and does not limit itself to mankind.” -Albert Schweitzer

“I learned compassion from being discriminated against. Everything bad that’s ever happened to me has taught me compassion.” -Ellen DeGeneres

“The dew of compassion is a tear.” -Lord Byron

“The measure of a country’s greatness is its ability to retain compassion in times of crisis.” -Thurgood Marshall

“If you want others to be happy, practice compassion. If you want to be happy, practice compassion.” -The Dalai Lama

“Az mir hat nit kein rachmonis, farvoss zein zee a Yid? — If you have no compassion, so why be a Jew?”

