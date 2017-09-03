“Fordham University Law professor Jed Shugerman made one of the most damning cases against Vice President Mike Pence for being involved in obstruction of justice.”

Read the entire article below.

In short, should both President Trump and Vice-President Pence be impeached per the reasoning of Professor Shugerman in this article (which likely wouldn’t happen in a Republican controlled Congress but wait until after the 2018 elections), the Presidential Succession Act of 1947 would give us President Paul Ryan who is next in line.

Here is current succession list of office-holders:

Vice President Mike Pence.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.

Senate President Pro Tempore Orrin Hatch.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.

Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

See story here:

http://www.rawstory.com/2017/09/law-prof-explains-legal-reasoning-why-trumps-new-memo-puts-mike-pence-in-legal-jeopardy-for-impeachment/

