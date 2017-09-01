Scott Simon of NPR wrote recently that in times of disaster such as what those in the path of Hurricane Harvey suffered, the country comes together. However, not every gift is a good gift. The best gift one can give is money – because then the relief workers can purchase what the people most in need require.

Scott Simon said in no uncertain terms – Do not send items even if you think they are needed because they create more problems than they solve.

Here is a link for Reform Jews (and anyone else) who would like to give financial resources to the relief organizations on the ground that can best help the victims of this terrible storm.

https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/?shva=1#inbox/15e3cb93a2ee8805

Advertisements